DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s assistance in their search for an 80-year-old man reported missing from Deerfield Beach.

According to detectives, Albert Lee Graham was last seen at around 10:40 a.m. on Jan. 28, near the 4300 block of Northwest 12th Terrace.

He stands at five feet and 10 inches tall and weighs around 170 pounds. He is bald and has brown eyes.

Graham was last seen wearing a plaid long-sleeve shirt and khaki pants. According to his caretaker, Graham experiences dementia.

If you or anyone you may know has any information on his whereabouts, please contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or at the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

