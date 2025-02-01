POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s assistance in their search for a 39-year-old man reported missing from Pompano Beach.

According to detectives, Lester Frank Harrison was last seen around 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, in the 300 block of Northwest Sixth Street.

Harrison stands at about six feet tall and weighs around 300 pounds. Investigators say he has gray hair and blue eyes.

According to his family, Harrison experiences mental illness and requires medication.

If you or anyone you may know has any information on his whereabouts, please contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

