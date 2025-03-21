TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - The is asking for the public’s assistance in their search for a woman reported missing from Tamarac.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, 26-year-old Jamesia Louis was last seen along the 8200 block of Prestige Commons Drive, at around 7 a.m. on Thursday, March 13.

Louis stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs around 140 pounds, has black hair, brown eyes and has multiple tattoos.

She was last seen wearing a green shirt and green pants.

Officials urge anyone with information on Louis’ whereabouts to contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

