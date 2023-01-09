NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE (WSVN) — An entire section of a neighborhood was blocked off by crime scene tape in a neighborhood near Fort Lauderdale.

On Monday, police gathered around the 1400 block of Northwest 27th Avenue.

Several Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were on the scene combing the area for evidence.

Officials said they responded to a shot spotter alert just before 3 a.m. and upon arrival, they found a man who was shot.

He died on the scene and another victim was taken to the hospital.

Crime scene and homicide detectives are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident.

