NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are seeking the public’s help in finding a vehicle and a woman accused of stealing a purse from a car parked at a local cemetery.

According to investigators, the incident happened on Jan. 4, near the 1500 block of South State Road 7.

The victim, who was at the cemetery to visit a loved one, parked her silver 2021 Toyota RAV4 in the roadway on the east side. When she came back, her vehicle’s rear driver-side door window was shattered and her mother’s purse was taken.

She told detectives that she saw a white van in the area prior to the theft.

Detectives were able to obtain an image of the vehicle, and identified it as a newer model 2021 Toyota Sienna van. The vehicle had an Arkansas tag, which read ABN61D.

BSO said the occupant of the van is of interest because the car was parked near the victim’s vehicle at the time of the burglary.

Soon after the theft, a female subject was caught on surveillance video at a local store wearing a mask, gray dress and pink slippers. She was also carrying a black bag and was attempting to purchase a $500 giftcard with a credit card that had been stolen from the victim’s purse.

The transaction was declined.

Detectives are asking for anyone with information on the Toyota Sienna or the woman’s identity to contact BSO North Lauderdale District Detective Lisa Sokol at 954-720-2261. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.