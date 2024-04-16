LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspected shoplifters who bailed out of their vehicle in Lauderhill.

Deputies following a car from Pompano Beach to Lauderhill, Tuesday morning.

At one point, the driver hit speeds of over 100 mph.

The two men eventually bailed out in an apartment complex.

Deputies are continuing to search the area for the alleged thieves.

