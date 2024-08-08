FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect who is accused of shooting at two patrol vehicles.

According to BSO, the incident happened on Wednesday at around 11:30 p.m., while two deputies were driving northbound along Interstate 95 near Sheridan Street.

As they were driving, the deputies said they felt something hit their patrol units.

Once they got out, they found a single gunshot to the front windshield of their vehicles.

Both deputies were uninjured.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

