PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a shooting in Pembroke Park that left one person dead and two others injured.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies, along with local police officers, were at the scene near the 5500 block of Southwest 41st Street, Monday night.

Two victims that survived the incident were transported to the hospital.

Detectives were on the scene for hours as they spoke to witnesses and gathered more information about the crime.

A viewer took a video on their cellphone of the body that lay in a pool of blood.

BSO is leading the investigation and has not made any arrests at this time.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

