NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities are searching for a gunman in connection to a deputy-involved shooting near Fort Lauderdale that sent one person to the hospital.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies said they witnessed the shooting near the 1900 block of Northwest 31st Avenue, just before 10 p.m., Saturday night.

Deputies said they tried to detain the subject, and that led to a shootout between deputies and the alleged gunman.

According to investigators, one person inside a vehicle was shot and taken to an area hospital. It’s unclear when the person was shot and by whom.

The shooter took off from the scene and remains on the run.

No deputies were injured.

If you have any information on this shooting or the subject’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

