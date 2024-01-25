NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies are searching for a suspect accused of stealing several packages from a home in North Lauderdale.

The incident happened Tuesday afternoon in the area of Doral Street and Southwest 68th Avenue.

The alleged suspect took three boxes that were left at the front door. He is then seen putting them in the back of a U-haul van and took off.

If you recognize the suspect, you are urged to call Broward CrimeStoppers at 954-493-Tips.

