LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a man who was caught on camera punching an elderly man as he was exiting a Walmart in Lauderdale Lakes.

According to detectives with BSO’s Violent Crimes Unit, the attack happened on Oct. 11, just before 10 a.m. at the store located at 3001 N. State Road 7.

“This is awful to witness. Nobody wants to see this in our society,” said BSO spokesperson Carey Codd. “To have someone walk up unprovoked, punch an elderly man in the face, that is completely uncalled for. It is cruel and it is unacceptable.”

Surveillance footage shows the elderly man was seen leaving the store with a shopping bag in his hand. As the victim was getting past the sliding doors, walked in and punching the victim twice in the face.

“An elderly gentleman was exiting a Walmart store, he had a bag in his left hand, and as he got past the first set of double doors and into the entryway of the store, a tall, thin man just walks up and punches him twice in the face,” said Codd.

No words were exchanged between the two men.

After attacking the elderly man, the subject turned, left the entryway of the store and headed north towards Oakland Park Boulevard on foot.

Although the subject didn’t steal anything from the victim, the elderly man was left with minor injuries after being attacked.

“He was taken to a nearby hospital as a precaution for treatment, but he’s going to be OK,” said Codd.

The victim said he does not know the suspect nor shared any words with him prior to the incident.

The subject, detectives said, was wearing a navy sweater with gray lettering on the front, wore black pants and flip-flops.

“The hope is that people will take a second and look at this video and see if they can identify this person,” said Codd. “This was a ruthless attack on an elderly individual. That has no place in our society.”

If you have any information on this incident or the subject’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.