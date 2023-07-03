POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are searching for a shooter who killed a man Friday evening in Pompano Beach.

Detectives released a surveillance image of the suspected shooter, Monday.

The suspect is described as a male who stands at 5 feet, 5 inches tall and was last seen walking west on Southwest Second Place from South Dixie Highway.

Officials said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

According to deputies, the suspect shot two people, killing one, near the 200 block of South Dixie Highway. The second victim sustained minor injuries.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.