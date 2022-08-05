NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying a possible repeat scooter bandit.

According to investigators, the first theft was reported on July 5 near the 1400 block of Avon Lane at around 4:30 p.m.

The victim told detectives that their white and black 2021 Kaitong motorcycle was taken by an unknown subject.

A week later, after that theft, another victim reported that his friend’s black and red 2017 ZHNG Ex-150 was stolen near the 7600 block of Southwest 10th Court.

Six more thefts were reported between July 23 and Aug. 1, near the same area.

In the span of three weeks, eight two-wheeled motor vehicles, which consisted of mopeds, scooters and motorcycles were stolen in the North Lauderdale area.

Recent surveillance video captured a subject stealing a 2021 YNGF Forza motor scooter from the front door of a residence in the 7700 block of Southwest 10th Court.

The thief was seen wearing a hooded shirt and light-colored shorts.

Anyone with information on the subject’s identity or location is asked to contact BSO North Lauderdale Detective Milton Escobar at 954-720-2254 or submit a tip through the SaferWatch app. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477), visit browardcrimestoppers.org or call **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone in the United States.

