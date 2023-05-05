DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 81-year-old man.

Max Wincoff McKenzie was last seen Thursday, at around 3:15 p.m. in the 400 block of Phippen-Waiters Road.

He was last seen wearing a green shirt, camouflage shorts and shoes.

McKenzie stands at about 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs around 180 pounds, has gray hair and brown eyes.

According to investigators, McKenzie suffers from a health condition that requires medication.

Anyone with information on McKenzie’s whereabouts is urged to contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number 954-764- HELP (4357).

