LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 79-year-old woman in Lauderdale Lakes.

Ida May Hendricks was last seen Thursday, at around 10 p.m., in the 2300 block of Northwest 37th Terrace.

She was last seen wearing beige shorts and a T-shirt of an unknown color.

Hendricks stands at 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

According to her caretaker, she suffers from dementia and has several medical problems that require medication.

Anyone with information on Hendricks’ whereabouts is urged to contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

