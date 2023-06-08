FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 70-year-old woman.

Officials said Caroline Woolery-Walters was last seen on Monday around 6 p.m., near 300 Terminal Drive at the Fort Lauderdale – Hollywood International Airport (FLL).

According to detectives, Woolery-Walters was traveling from Jamaica to visit family in Philadelphia. She stands at about 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs around 135 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Woolery-Walters was last seen wearing a yellow head wrap, yellow shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number 954-764-HELP (4357).

