OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 70-year-old woman in Oakland Park.

Esther Tyler was last seen on Thursday, at around 11 a.m., near the 500 block of Northeast 34th Court.

Investigators said she was last seen wearing a black and white shirt and blue jeans.

Tyler stands at 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs around 110 pounds.

According to her family, she experiences memory loss.

Anyone with information on Tyler’s whereabouts is urged to contact BSO’s Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or at the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764- HELP

