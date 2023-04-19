NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 69-year-old woman.

Gerone Beaubrun was last seen at 11 a.m. Wednesday, near the 5600 block of Southwest 12th Street.

She was last seen wearing a gray dress and black slippers.

Beaubrun stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs about 190 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. She also has a scar on her upper lip.

According to her family, she may be experiencing early stage dementia.

Anyone with information on Beaubrun’s whereabouts is urged to contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

