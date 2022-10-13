LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 63-year-old woman.

Catherine May Sala was last seen on Jan. 1 near the 3300 block of Northwest 47th Terrace.

Sala stands at 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs around 150 pounds, has gray hair and brown eyes. She also has a heart tattoo on her left shoulder with the words “DANA.”

According to her family, Sala has bipolar disorder and was last heard from in June. Her disappearance was recently reported to BSO.

Anyone with information on Sala’s whereabouts should contact BSO Missing Persons Det. Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

