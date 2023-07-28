TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help to locate a woman who was reported missing from Tamarac.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, 62-year-old Lois Brown was last seen near the 5100 block of Yellow Pine Lane, at around 2:25 p.m. on Tuesday.

Brown stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs around 170 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black jumpsuit with a brown jacket and was driving a white 2018 Nissan Rogue with the Florida tag 641RVJ.

Officials urge anyone with information on Brown’s whereabouts to contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number 954-764- HELP (4357)

