TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 62-year-old man.

David Pratt was last seen at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, near the 8200 block of Northwest 83rd Terrace.

He was last seen wearing a white shirt with blue sleeves and possibly blue pants.

Pratt stands at 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs about 250 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

According to his family, Pratt has dementia and other medical conditions that require medication.

Anyone with information on Pratt’s whereabouts is urged to contact BSO Missing Persons Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357

