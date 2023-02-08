LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 62-year-old man.
Richard Gore was last seen on Jan. 26 at Florida Medical Center, located at 5000 W. Oakland Park Blvd.
He was last seen wearing a green shirt, blue jeans and green shoes.
Gore stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs about 155 pounds, is bald, has brown eyes and no teeth.
According to Gore’s family, he suffers from a medical condition that requires medication.
Anyone with information on Gore’s whereabouts is urged to contact BSO detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).
