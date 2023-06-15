DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit are seeking the public’s help in finding a 62-year-old missing man.

Charles Randy Mitchell was last seen at approximately 1 a.m. on June 4, near the 200 block of East Sample Road.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt and gray pants.

Mitchell stands at 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs about 180 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

According to the assisted living facility manager where he resides, Mitchell experiences mental illness, suffers from diabetes and requires medication.

Anyone with information on Mitchell’s whereabouts is urged to contact BSO Missing Persons Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

