OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help to locate a 60-year-old man missing from Oakland Park.

Keith Facyson was last seen at approximately 7:23 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 25, near the 2100 block of Northwest 28th Street in Oakland Park.

Facyson stands at 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs approximately 140 pounds and has grey hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a green beanie hat, red jacket and jeans.

According to his family, Facyson suffers from various medical conditions that require medication.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.