POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 58-year-old man.

Noris Deleon was last seen on March 23, at around 4 p.m., in the 1500 block of Northwest Fourth Avenue in Pompano Beach.

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, green pants and blue sandals.

Deleon stands at about 6 feet tall, weighs around 220 pounds, has brown/gray hair, brown eyes and a scar on his forehead.

According to his family, Deleon experiences mental illness.

Anyone with information on Deleon’s whereabouts is urged to contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number 954-764- HELP (4357).

