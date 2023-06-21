DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities from the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit are seeking the assistance of the public in locating Kevin Jacobs, a 53-year-old man who has gone missing from Deerfield Beach

Jacobs was last seen at approximately 11 a.m. on Tuesday near the 1500 block East Hillsboro Boulevard in Deerfield Beach.

He was wearing a grey shirt, khaki pants and a black New York Yankees hat at the time of his disappearance.

He is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs about 170 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Jacobs’ family has disclosed that he suffers from cognitive issues and short-term memory loss, resulting from a previous head injury.

BSO Missing Persons Detective Chris Blankenship can be contacted directly at 954-321-4268. Alternatively, individuals may reach out to the Broward Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357)

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.