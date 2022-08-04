TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 44-year-old man.

Eric Shapiro was last seen near 7201 N. University Drive, at around 12 p.m., Tuesday.

Shapiro stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs around 200 pounds, has blue eyes and is bald.

According to detectives, he suffers from conditions that require medication.

Anyone with information on Shapiro’s whereabouts, should contact BSO Missing Persons detective Christopher Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

