DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 43-year-old woman.

Maxtia Saintvictor was last seen on July 22 in the area of 418 SW 2nd Place, at around 11 a.m.

She stands at 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs around 180 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.

Detectives said Saintvictor has tattoos on her calf, back and ankle.

Anyone with information on Saintvictor’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number 954-764- HELP (4357).

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.