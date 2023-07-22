POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 38-year-old woman missing from Pompano Beach.

According to investigators, Jasmine Mayfield was last seen around 10 a.m. on Wednesday near the 3200 block of Northwest 4th Street. Mayfield is approximately 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs about 120 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

She also has a tattoo on her wrist.

Anyone with information on Mayfield’s whereabouts is urged to contact BSO Detective Chris Blakenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764- HELP (4357).

