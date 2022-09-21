OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 36-year-old man.

Nikenson Cherichel was last seen in the 1000 block of Northwest 42nd Court at around 10 p.m., Sunday.

According to detectives, Cherichel left the area in a 2007 black Jeep Wrangler with the Florida tag DLMP14.

He stands at 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs approximately 170 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information on Cherichel’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

