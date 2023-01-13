WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s help in finding a 30-year-old man.

Elijah El Chabazz Remin Rutledge was last seen near the 100 block of Bonaventure Boulevard, Thursday.

Rutledge stands about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs around 184 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

According to his family, Rutledge experiences mental illness, which requires medication.

Anyone with information on Rutledge’s whereabouts is urged to contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764- HELP(4357).

