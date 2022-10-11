OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 30-year-old man from a group home.

Demetrius Wiggins was last seen near the 800 block of Northeast36th Street at around 7 a.m., Sunday.

He was last seen wearing a multi-colored plaid shirt, black sweatpants and red and white sneakers.

Wiggins stands about 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs around 300 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

According to the group home, Wiggins is autistic and has mental illnesses that require medication.

Anyone with information on Wiggins’ whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number 954-764-HELP (4357).

