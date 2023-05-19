FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a woman who went missing after she was seen at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

According to Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, 28-year-old Tia Laray Green was last seen by her parents near the 300 Terminal Drive at FLL, at around 11 a.m., May 9.

Green stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs around 110 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. She also has a tattoo of a red half-moon on her wrist.

She was last seen wearing a black and gray hoodie, black jogging pants, blue sneakers. She was carrying a backpack at the time of her disappearance.

Officials urge anyone with information on Green’s whereabouts to contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or BSO’s non-emergency number 954-764- HELP (4357).

