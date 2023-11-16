TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 28-year-old man.

Isaac Samuel Mathis was last seen on Nov. 8, at approximately 9:38 a.m., near the 7000 block of North University Drive in Tamarac. He was last seen wearing a green long sleeve shirt, black pants and Nike sneakers.

Mathis stands at about 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs around 150 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

According to his family, Mathis suffers from bipolar disorder.

Anyone with information on Mathis’ whereabouts is urged contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357

