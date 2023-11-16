OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 21-year-old man.

Omarie Jamoie King was last seen on Oct. 21, at around 11 p.m., in the 200 block of Lake Pointe Drive in Oakland Park. He was last seen wearing a yellow hoodie, black pants, a black beanie and black and white sneakers.

King stands at about 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs about 150 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on King’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

