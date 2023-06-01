POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 20-year-old man.

Dion Leroy was last seen on Monday in the 1000 block of Northwest Fifth Avenue in Pompano Beach.

According to his family, Leroy is autistic and has medical conditions that require medication.

He is about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds.

He is described as having black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and black sandals.

Anyone with information on Leroy’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

