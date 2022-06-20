POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help in locating a 19-year-old who went missing from Pompano Beach who, according to his family, has autism.

According to detectives, Dion Leroy was last seen in the area of 320 Northwest 16th Avenue, around 9 a.m., Sunday.

He stands about 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs around 140 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Leroy was also last seen wearing red shorts and a white shirt.

According to his family, Leroy suffers from medical conditions that require medication.

Anyone with information on Leroy’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number 954-764- HELP (4357).

