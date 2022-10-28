NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 17-year-old girl.

Rohanna Caye Christie was last seen on Sept. 19 at around 5:20 a.m. in the area of the 400 block of Southwest 75th Terrace.

She was last seen wearing a strapless body blouse and pants.

Christie stands at about 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs around 160 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Christie’s whereabouts is urged to contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number 954-764-HELP (4357).

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.