TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 17-year-old girl.

Kaelah Tyndale was last seen on Monday, at around 6:30 p.m. near the 7600 block of Westwood Drive in Tamarac.

She was last seen wearing a purple shirt, black leggings and brown sandals.

Tyndale stands at 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs around 150 pounds, has brown hair and black eyes.

Anyone with information on Tyndale’s whereabouts is urged to contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or at the BSO non-emergency number 954-764- HELP (4357).

