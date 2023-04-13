POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is seeking the the public’s help in finding a missing 17-year-old girl.

Rhianna Etienne was last seen Saturday at around 10 a.m. in the 2900 block of Northeast Seventh Avenue.

She was last seen wearing a grey sweater and black leggings.

Etienne stands at 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs about 150 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. She also has a nose piercing and a tattoo on her right hand.

Anyone with information on Etienne’s whereabouts is urged to contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

