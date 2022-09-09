FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s help in findind a missing 16-year-old.

Naquavion Mayo was last seen in the area of the 2700 block of Northwest Second Street, at around 1 a.m., Wednesday.

Mayo stands about 6 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs around 165 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

According to his family, Mayo has a preexisting medical condition that requires medication.

Anyone with information on Mayo’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number 954-764-HELP (4357).

