POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl.

Isabella Depaoli was last seen near the 2400 block of Northeast 13th Terrace, Sept. 4.

She was last seen wearing a sleeveless shirt and light-colored leggings.

Depaoli stands at 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs around 115 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information on Depaoli’s whereabouts is urged to contact BSO Missing Persons Det. Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

