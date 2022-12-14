POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl.

Toya Cooper was last seen in the 2800 block of Northwest First Court, Saturday.

She was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, dark colored shorts, white socks and white sandals.

Cooper stands at about 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs about 100 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information on Cooper’s whereabouts is urged to contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number 954-764-HELP (4357).

