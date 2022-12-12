NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s help in finding a 16-year-old missing girl.

On Dec. 3, Sarah Ramkhelawan was last seen near the 6400 block of Southwest Seventh Court at around 5 a.m.

She was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt and black sweatpants.

Ramkhelawan stands at 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs around 180 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

This is the second time Ramkhelawan has gone missing. She was found back in September.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.