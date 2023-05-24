POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate 16-year-old Raziah Peterson missing from Pompano Beach.

According to detectives, Peterson was last seen at around 8:30 p.m., on Tuesday, May 16, in the 1300 block of Northwest 18th Drive in Pompano Beach.

She was last seen wearing a white shirt and unknown color pants.

Peterson is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds. She has red hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Peterson’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number 954-764-4357.

