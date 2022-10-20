WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Detectives need your help locating a missing teen from Weston.

Fifteen-year-old Tassanne Barris was last seen near Racquet Club Road, Wednesday.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket, white shirt and black jeans.

Barris stands at 5 feet tall, weighs 150 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information on Barris’ whereabouts is urged to contact the Broward Sheriff’s Office at 954-321-4268.

