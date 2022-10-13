POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

Jazmine Elizabeth Castillo was last seen in the area of 190 NE 26th Court at at around 8:30 p.m., Sunday.

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black sweatpants.

Castillo stands at about 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs around 106 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information on Castillo’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at (954) 321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number (954) 764- HELP( 4357).

