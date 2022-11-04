NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl.

Nyala Pierre was last seen near 8021 Southgate Boulevard at around 2:30 p.m, Sunday.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt and a pink scarf.

Pierre stands at about 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs around 200 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Pierre’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

