LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl.

Ja’lisiah Henderson was last seen at approximately 2:40 p.m. near the 3000 block of Northwest 41st Street, Thursday.

She was last seen wearing a long sleeve black shirt, leggings and crocs.

Henderson stands at 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs approximately 160 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. She also has a scar on her forehead.

According to her family, Henderson suffers from a health condition that requires medication.

Anyone with information on Henderson’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

