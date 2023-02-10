LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl.

Ja’lisiah Henderson was last seen at approximately 2:40 p.m. near the 3000 block of Northwest 41st Street, Thursday.

She was last seen wearing a long sleeve black shirt, leggings and crocs.

Henderson stands at 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs approximately 160 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. She also has a scar on her forehead.

According to her family, Henderson suffers from a health condition that requires medication.

Anyone with information on Henderson’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox