DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl.

Jayden Olivia Lewis was last seen near the 5300 block of Northeast 10th Avenue at approximately 6 p.m., Tuesday.

She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and black sweatpants.

Lewis stands at 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs approximately 108 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

